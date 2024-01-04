Stegmayer, Barbara Joyce



Barbara Joyce Stegmayer, age 84 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, December 30, 2023, with her family by her side. She was born September 14, 1939 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Stanley and Wanda Brzycki. Barbara was very passionate about her family and grandchildren. She was an avid reader, and loved polka and country music. She and her beloved husband, Mike, ran a construction business for 26 years in St. Pete, FL. Barbara enjoyed teaching ladies Bible study at Northside Baptist in St. Pete, FL for many years. That was a true joy for her. Lastly, she and Mike enjoyed a second vacation home in Hendersonville, NC where they made many memories, played couples tennis, and enjoyed the beautiful natural setting. Barbara is survived by her husband of 60 years, Michael; daughter, Cheryl (John) Thompson; grandchildren, Steven (Hannah) Thompson, Jennifer (Jordan) Ernst, Chrissy Thompson; sister, Nancy (Tom) Tarkowski; as well as numerous extended relatives and many friends. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Scott M. Stegmayer; and sister, Beverly Brzycki. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



