Stegner, Linda

Linda Sue Stegner, 76, of Enon Ohio, passed away on December 9,2023 after a battle with cancer.



Linda was born on March 19, 1947 to Parents Virgil and Julia Stegner in Milan, IN . After Linda graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1965, she went on to study education gaining both her bachelors and masters degree at Murray State University graduating in 1972.



After graduation, she started her student teaching career at Greenon along with becoming the women's basketball coach. Linda taught and coached at Greenon from 1973-1977. Linda's women's basketball team remained largely undefeated for many years. Linda cherished that team and remained close friends with many of the players.



In the late 70's, Linda left education to sell cars for various agencies where she won the top sales awards at many locations. When she was not working, she was attending many sporting events of her nieces and nephews where she remained a strong advocate for women's sports. Linda was a regular at the Tecumseh women's sporting event for her nieces and their friends who all called her "aunt Linda". Linda was more than just an aunt, she was like a second mother to Bridget, Kim, and Andy who she lived with for many years. Linda also loved animals, she rescued and took care of many cats and dogs especially over the years.



Linda was predeceased by her mother and father Julia and Virgil Stegner. She is survived by her sister Brenda Deering, her brothers Virgil and Jon Stegner, her nieces and nephews Bridget Adkins, Kim O'Connor, Andy Deering, Dawn Deboard, Micheal Stegner and many of their children who are like her own grandchildren.



Services will be held at Restoration Park Church on Monday December 18th at 6:30 PM EST. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to an organization that services needy children in the New Carlisle area called Impact Bethel (https://www.supportimpactbethel.org/).



