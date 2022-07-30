STEINBERGER, John

STEINBERGER, Jr.,



John Joseph



John Joseph Steinberger, Jr., 88, of St. Paris, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family.



He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann (Zirkle) Steinberger; children, Susan Jill (Terry) Moore, Joseph Clark Steinberger; stepchildren, Jessie Zirkle (Hal) Barker, Douglas Layne (Penny) Zirkle, Steven Lee (Robi) Zirkle; grandchildren, Valarie Steinberger; step-grandchildren, Ashley (Gina) Zirkle, Maggie Karunakaran, Andrew (Elizabeth) Barker, John (Emma) Barker, James (Hannah) Barker, Derek (Kari) Zirkle, Darbie Zirkle, and Darcie Zirkle; 6 great-grandchildren.



John is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, RuthAnn; sister, Louanna Jean Calland



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Masonic honors will be provided by the Harmony Lodge # 8 F. & A.M. at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in the funeral home with Pastor Del Bonar and Pastor Craig Foreman officiating.



Burial will follow in Spring Grove cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner's Hospital, One Children's Plaza, 2 West, Dayton, Ohio 45404.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.vernonfh.com