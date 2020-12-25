STEINBICKER,



LORAINE WERNER



Age 94 of Beavercreek, OH, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at St. Margaret Hall in Cincinnati, OH. She was preceded in death by her



husband Joseph H. Steinbicker, a brother Don Werner and a sister Joan DeLorenzo. She is



survived by her "LUCKY 7"



Joseph J. (Jan) Steinbicker of Florida, Catherine (Ted) Brownless of Cincinnati, Karen (Steve) Kemme of Cincinnati, Susan (Dennis) Phillips of Beavercreek, Beth (Dan) McGarry of Dayton, John (Nancy) Steinbicker of Mason, Mark (Amy) Steinbicker of Virginia. One brother Richard Werner of West Chester, also 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was a graduate of Regina High School (Cincinnati), and she would have loved to become a doctor. Loraine loved God and her Catholic faith, her family, reading especially about healthcare, traveling and advocating for the less fortunate. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am Monday December 28, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd., Dayton, OH 45420. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati, OH. Due to COVID-19 concerns there will be no viewing. Masks and social distancing will be followed at church. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Gateway Shelter, 120 W. Apple St, Dayton, OH 45402, St. Jude Hospital for Children, 262 South Danny Thomas Blvd. Memphis, TN 38105, a favorite charity of your choice or Masses in memory of Loraine. Arrangements in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel. Condolences for the family at tobiasfuneralhome.com.

