STELZER, Robert P. "Bob"



Passed away peacefully on April 26, 2022. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on December 21, 1935, the second child of Paul C. and Margaret (Nigh) Stelzer. Family and friends will remember Bob as the most wonderful husband, father, brother, son, uncle, friend, and Marine, Semper Fi, Sgt. Stelzer. We love you so much and we will miss your beautiful smile, your kind heart, and your



legendary storytelling. Bob is survived by his daughter Cathy of Dayton; son Paul of Columbus, Ohio; daughter Elyse of



Coral Springs, Florida; brother Lawrence (Margie) Stelzer of Columbus, Ohio, and goddaughter/niece Lenore "Lyn" Kramer of Dayton. He was preceded in death by his loving wife



Marilyn; sister Marilyn Kramer; son Jay, and son Stephen. Bob was a 1953 graduate of Catholic Central in Springfield, Ohio. Following high school, he enlisted and served in the United States Marine Corps. Bob was honorably discharged in January of 1957. He continued his education at Wittenberg University, receiving his degree in 1961. Following graduation, he began a long and successful career with Ohio Bell and AT&T. During his tenure with Ohio Bell, he served as District Manager in Springfield where he was active in many organizations serving on the boards of the YMCA, Junior Achievement, The United Way, and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce. Bob retired from AT&T in 1989 with 30 years of service. Following the death of his loving wife, Marilyn, Bob spent many years working with the bereavement committee at St. Christopher Parish in Vandalia, Ohio. He was also a proud member of the



Telephone Pioneers. Visitation will be held at Morton &



Whetstone Funeral Home in Vandalia, Ohio, on Monday, May 2, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A service will be held on



Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Morton & Whetstone



Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donations in Bob's memory to Hospice of Dayton.

