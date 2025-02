Stemm, Larry



Larry Eugene Stemm passed away on February 11, 2025, in Springfield, Ohio, at the age of 90. Born on January 16, 1935, in Glouster, Ohio.



Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Marie Stemm; wives, Martha Barker Stemm and their son Jeffrey and Helen Oliver Stemm. Survived by son Greg Stemm; sister Martha Stemm; brothers Gerald Stemm and Gilbert Stemm; stepchildren Jim Oliver, Holly Oliver Adkins, and Michael Oliver.



