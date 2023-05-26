Stephan, James Herman



STEPHAN, James H. age 85 of Hamilton passed away Monday May 22, 2023, after a brief illness, in the presence of his devoted wife Michell. Jim was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 19, 1938 the son of Herman and Jeanetta (Dolf) Stephan. He attended St. Ann School, Hamilton Catholic High school and graduated from the University of Cincinnati. A veteran of the US air force, Jim was stationed in Murfreesboro, TN. On July 10, 1976 in Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Green Hills he married Madeleine Michell Ellenberger. They enjoyed traveling and especially loved spending some winters in Florida, where Jim enjoyed playing tennis. While working for Formica and then General Electric he earned his MBA from Xavier University and worked as a computer programmer. He is survived by his wife, Michell; his nephews, Keith and Michael Greene, who reside in Georgia. Jim was preceded in death by his father in 1971; his mother, in 1988; and his sister, Jean Ann Greene in 1987. He was cared for by the staff of Berkely Square and Hospice of Hamilton for which we were extremely grateful. Prayers will be offered at 10:30am Wednesday May 31, 2023 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am Wednesday in St. Ann Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Friends may call from 9:30-10:30am Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



