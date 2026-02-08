Stephen Beck

Beck, Stephen L. "Steve"



Stephen L. Beck, age 75 of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, February 5, 2026. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Steve proudly represented the IBEW Local #82 as a union electrician. He enjoyed playing cards, boating, and golfing, but above all this, he loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years: Vicky (Prestel) Beck, children: Kent (Michele) Beck, Lance (Jennifer) Beck, Shannon (Mike) Kincaid and Cody (Michele) Beck, grandchildren: Nathan (Anna), Anthony (Madisen), Dylan, Austin, Sydney (Nick), Ryley (Justus), Bryce, Erin (Brent), Corey, Eric, and Jacob, great-grandchildren: Caleb, Logan, Whitlee, and Sloane, sisters: Sharon (Bill) Combs, Cynthia Wright, brother: Donald (Teresa) Beck, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather: Mary (Siniard) and Robert Koether, and brother: Michael Beck. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will be held privately at Calvary Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or the charity of your choice. To view the service for Steve and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



