Stephen Daniel

Daniel, Stephen V.



4/5/46 - 2/23/26. Survived by Cynthia L. (Peters) Daniel married 54 years. Our hearts are broken! Steve passed away peacefully at home. He lived life to the fullest! Children, Grandchildren: Michael (Christa Smith) Daniel, and children Cameron, Lauren, Luke, Kevin Smith; Bradley (Michelle) Daniel, and children Bryden, Reese, Koen; Douglas (Jennifer) Daniel, and son Kai; Father and Mother: Harold and Helen (Recker) Daniel (Deceased); Brothers and Sisters: Rose Anne Beyke (Daniel) and John Beyke (Deceased); Sister Jeanette Daniel and dear friend Sister Judiann Derhake; Mark and Melanie Daniel (Deceased) - Matthew, Christopher (Shoshauna) and son Henrik, James Daniel; Ted and Rhonda Daniel, Jenna Gumbert, and daughters Anna, Sara Gumbert, Cary (James) Asbill, and son Joe, Eric Daniel; Ed and Linda Daniel, Gina (Ned) Goubeaux, Annette (Dan) Albers, and children Gabriel, Zachary, Julia, Miriam. Born in Piqua. Lived and attended school in Ft. Loramie, Graduated from Miami Jacobs and Ferris State University. He was in the Ohio National Guard 1966 to 1972 and a member of Post 365 of the American Legion. He made friends everywhere he worked: Dayton Tire & Rubber, Huffy Corporation, Antioch Publishing, Pioneer Industrial Components, Gem City Engineering, Sinclair College, University of Dayton, Sycamore State Park. Steve loved fishing, golfing, camping, helping others, and having a good time! He usually kept everyone laughing or watching out for the next prank. "QUACK!" In a final act of kindness Steve donated his body to science. In addition to Cindy's compassionate care, the following people helped Steve along the way: Engaging Days, MVH North Staff, Hospice Staff, Wright State University Anatomical Gift Program, wonderful caring and helpful neighbors. A "Celebration of Life" is being planned for May 23, 2026 at Sycamore State Park. Interment will be at a later date at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville, OH. Wrap your arms around someone and tell them you Love them every day! In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice. -Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home



