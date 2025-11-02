Stephen Finchum

Finchum, Stephen "Ace"



age 62, of Dublin, OH, formerly of England, passed away on Sunday, October 5, 2025. Ace was born on January 19, 1963 in Ipswich, England to Danny and Julie Finchum. As part of a military family he had a global upbringing with stops in Portugal, Japan, California, and New Hampshire before graduating from Croughton High School at RAF Upper Heyford, England. Ace followed his passion for music and became best known as the drummer for Welsh band Tigertailz during their rise to the top of the British glam scene. He had stints with several other bands in the decades following, including Angel Witch, Gypsy Pistoleros, Marseille, and Steevi Jaimz. While music was always central to Ace's life, he was also known for his friendliness, love of animals, Crimble(better known as Christmas), and The Simpsons. Doh! Ace is preceded in death by his mother, Julie Finchum. He is survived by his daughters, Kelly Finchum and Nathalie Durieux; father, Danny Finchum; siblings, Robert Finchum, Donna (Marc) Bowman, and Scott Finchum; nieces, Emma Bowman and Madison Finchum; and legions of friends and fans all around the world. A visitation for friends and family will be held at Routsong Funeral Home Kettering (2100 E. Stroop) on Saturday, November 8 at 4PM with a memorial service to follow. A livestream of the service will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mental Health Fund @sweetrelief.org https://www.sweetrelief.org/mental-health-fund.html or your local animal shelter. You may also pour a glass and listen to a A Day in the Life by the Beatles. He'd be well chuffed with that tribute.



