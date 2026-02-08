Stephen Hayden

Hayden (Leslie), Stephen



Stephen Leslie Hayden, age 77, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on January 31, 2026, at Southbrook Nursing Home following a lengthy illness. He was born on May 26, 1948, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. During high school Stephen voluntarily enlisted to serve in the Vietnam War and proudly served in the United States Navy. He was a purple heart recipient who gave greatly of himself for his county. His service shall not be forgotten. Stephen worked for many years as a toolman and later owned and operated his own machine shop. He remained deeply committed to supporting fellow veterans, volunteering his time at the Veterans Care Center and the Dayton VA Hospital. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time outdoors picking up litter at the Clarence J. Brown Reservoir, mowing lawns, tinkering with tools, taking on any project he could find, and spending time boating and fishing. He was preceded in death by his son, Bradley Alan Hayden; his brother, Mark Dillman; his sister, Rita Shafner (Dennis); his parents, Edith Wanda Lee Adkins (Wanda) and William Hayden; and his stepfather, Robert Dillman He is survived by his daughter, Emily Hayden Russell, and her husband, Buz; his grandchildren, Harrison and Adele; his former wife and dear friend, Dianne Champney; his brother, Jerry Hayden; his sisters, Sherry Hobson (Larry), Sheila Gibeck (John), and Renee Brookins (Gary); and numerous nieces and nephews. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Southbrook Nursing Home and the Dayton VA Hospital for the exceptional care and compassion provided to Stephen. Stephen loved his family deeply and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 16, 2026, at 11:00am at Richards, Raff, and Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 East High Street, Springfield. Funeral services will immediately follow at noon. Stephen will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com