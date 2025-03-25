Stephenson, Phillip



Age74, of Dayton, OH passed away at home on March 17, 2025. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Tuesday, March 25 from 4-7 pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd Kettering, OH. Burial will be at the Dayton VA Cemetery with military honors Wednesday, March 26 at 9:00 am. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Kettering American Legion Post 598 following the cemetery from 11-2.



