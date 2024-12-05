Stepp, Rosa Lee



Rosa Lee (Sisco) Stepp, age 101 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2024 at the Trinity Community of Beavercreek. She was born March 7, 1923 in Muddy Pond, TN, the daughter of the late Lonzo and Lona Bell (Swallows) Sisco.



She was a charter member of Brantwood Baptist Church since its establishment in 1960. For more than 60 years, she remained active within her church serving on the business council, teaching Sunday School, and singing in the choir.



Rosa Lee's legacy includes her tremendous faith in God, never judging others, loving her family dearly, and living an honest and positive life, always remaining true to her values.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edsel in 2004; two sons, Lewis and Gary; three brothers, George, Ronnie, and Chester; a sister, Effie Mae Campbell; sisters-in-law, Janavee and Doris. She is survived by three daughters, Janiene (Bill) Risley, Janice (John) Driskell, Judy Hinkle (Jeff Willis); 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; a brother, Willard Sisco; as well as numerous other extended family.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2024 at 1 p.m. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Rich Stratton officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery.



Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.





