Sterling Newsome Jr.

Newsome, Jr., Sterling



Airman First Class Sterling E. Newsome, Jr. born in Talladega, AL on November 8, 1922, to Sterling E. Newsome, Sr. and Alberta Headen Newsome. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in May 1943, years later, he joined the U.S. Air Force, and trained as an aircraft mechanic. On November 22, 1952, Sterling was among 52 service members aboard a C-124 Globemaster that tragically crashed into a mountain during severe weather conditions in Anchorage, AK. In June 2012, the National Guard discovered the wreckage, frozen in ice. Annual recovery missions were conducted by the U.S. military to locate and return the remains of those who perished. In 2021, a shirt belonging to Sterling was recovered. More recently, additional remains were identified, transported and will be revered & honored. He is lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews across Dayton, Springfield, Atlanta, Akron, Louisville, Kansas City, and Scranton. Visitation 11 AM. Service to follow 12 PM, Thursday, November 13, 2025 at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 West Fifth Street, Reverend Dr. Elmer S. Martin officiating. Military Honors and Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com