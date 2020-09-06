STERN, Henry G. Age 61, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. Beloved husband of 38 years, to Gail Stern nee Roman, devoted father, of Sarah (Deran) Stern and Hannah Stern, loving brother, of the late Joyce Ferreiro and brother-in-law, to Jorge Ferreiro, loving brother-in-law, to Denis Roman, Robert (Brenda) Roman, Jill (Chris) Anderson; and dear uncle, to Elle Ferreiro, Thom (Virginia) Anderson, Ryan (Brooke) Anderson, Scott (Eliza) Roman, Lance (fiancé Isabelle Haas) Roman and Brad Anderson. Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Northern Hills Synagogue or the charity of one's choice would be appreciated.

