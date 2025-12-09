Steve Ruschau

Ruschau, Steve John



Steve John Ruschau, fondly known to many as Rudy, was born on June 26, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who left an indelible mark on the lives he touched. Steve passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on December 5, 2025, at the age of 73. A graduate of Chaminade High School, Class of 1970, Steve went on to earn his law degree from the University of Dayton School of Law in 1977. He worked diligently throughout his education as a longtime employee of Liberal Markets, a role that helped him support his schooling. Following his years of study, he became co-owner of Ruschau & Lehman Attorneys at Law, where he served his community with pride and dedication. Steve's life beyond his career was rich with love and family. He shared 48 wonderful years of marriage with his beloved wife, Kris (Bertke) Rushau. Together, they created lasting memories with their children, Zac (Christie) Ruschau and Valerie (Brian) LeMaster. As a proud grandfather, Steve cherished his time spent with his grandsons, Preston and Noah, and his granddaughters, Paisley and Morgan, nurturing bonds that will be remembered for generations to come. His children and grandchildren were his greatest accomplishments. Amongst his many interests, Steve had a passion for the outdoors. He loved going to the beach with his family and found joy in fishing with his son, Zac, and grandson, Preston. An avid golfer, Steve also enjoyed playing basketball and was a devoted fan of the UD Flyers basketball team, proudly holding season tickets with Kris. His enthusiasm for sports was matched only by his love for the company he kept, including his connections with friends and family. Steve is survived by his cherished family: his wife Kris; children Zac and Valerie; grandchildren Preston, Paisley, Noah, and Morgan; sister Mary Lou Kapuscinski; brother Dan (Theresa) Ruschau; along with numerous nieces and nephews and many in-laws and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Urban and Mary Ruschau, and his brother, Paul Ruschau. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 14, 2025, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at American Legion Post 165 (35 N. Main St., Miamisburg, OH 45342). Steve will be remembered for his kind spirit, unwavering love for his family, and the positive impact he had on those around him. His legacy of devotion and love will continue to inspire all who knew him. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



