Steven Houser

Houser, Steven E.



Steven E. Houser, age 77 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, November 15, 2025 surrounded by his family. He was born February 3, 1948 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of the late Ralph and Helen Houser.



Steve graduated from Huntertown High School (Fort Wayne) in the class of 1966. He retired from Navistar also known as International Harvester. Steve had a love for anything with an engine including, corvettes, drag racing and NASCAR. He was also an avid Cubs fan. He truly enjoyed attending his grandkids' sporting events and cheering loudly from the sidelines.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Marjorie Richards.



Steve is survived by his wife of 55 years, Tamara nee McKeever; children,Thaddeus (Wendy) Houser, Londa Houser and Adrienne (Jeffrey) Gallagher; grandchildren, Katelyn, Raiff, Pierce, Kalista and Reyna; and many other loving family members and friends.



Memorial donations in Steve's honor may be made to Faith in Christ Lutheran Church



Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 22, 2025 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Faith In Christ Lutheran Church (1603 Moorefield Rd, Springfield, OH 45503) with a Celebration of Life to follow at 1:00 pm.



