STEVENS, Dale Kepperling



STEVENS, Dale Kepperling, age 86, of Trenton, Ohio passed away suddenly on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Arlington Point. Among survivors is his loving wife of 66 years, Joanne Stevens. Visitation will be Friday, November 3, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will be Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Cherry Fork Cemetery, in Cherry Fork, Adams County, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. His complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family on this website, www.herr-riggs.com



Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

