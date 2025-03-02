Stevens, Diane Loving



age 81, of Beavercreek, died Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Diane was one of fifteen children, born May 14, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio to James and Jan (Loving) Hawkins. She graduated from East High School in 1961 and married William F. Stevens in 1964. Together, they raised three boys, traveling with William during his Air Force career. Diane especially loved traveling in Europe during their tour of duty in Germany. Later in life, she attended Wright State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William F. Stevens, Major USAF (Ret). Diane is survived by her children, Brian (Michelle) Stevens, Jeffrey Stevens, William Stevens, Jr., and grandson, Cameron Stevens. Visitation/service Friday March 7th from 12-2pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Burial services will follow at David's Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com