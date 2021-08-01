STEVENSON, Barbara

STEVENSON (Kaiser),



Barbara L.



Age 84, went to Heaven on Thursday, July 29, 2021. She was born on August 28, 1936, the ninth of ten children to Karl and Nola (Baugh) Kaiser. Barbara graduated from Springfield High School and attended Miami and Wittenberg Universities. She was married to Robert L. Stevenson for 43 years until his passing in 1999. They raised four children who love her and will miss her forever. She is survived by two sons, Ronald L. Stevenson and Charles D. Stevenson; two daughters, Jill M. (Robert) Blair and Barbara "Bobbie" J. (John) Makuch who she resided with during her illness. We are grateful for their loving care. She is also survived by her grandchildren whom she loved dearly and they each adored her, Robert "B.J." (Debi) Blair, Adam (Lisa) Blair, Tarah (Nick) Baker, Haley (Dan) Vantol, Ariel (Sam) Ford; eleven great-grandchildren, Maison, Maddox, Maris, Kaitlyn and Abbey Blair, Aylor and Cohen Ford, Leo Baker, Courtney,



Mallory and Tyler Wolgamot. Barbara is also survived by one sister, Joyce Morgan and one sister-in-law, Alice Stevenson, whom she considered a sister; one brother-in-law, Jack Ricketts, whom she considered a brother. Barbara will be remembered fondly by so many people, by her children for her calm and always helpful ways and by her grandchildren for the many Halloween costumes and for passing down her love of the Clark County Fair and her way of making every Christmas special. She influenced many even outside of her family. She was a 4-H leader for 19 years of the Super Stars Club, teaching many young girls her life-long love of sewing and cooking. She was awarded the 4-H Meritorious Service award in 2017 and her club was frequently the top seller in the 4-H candy fundraiser. Barbara was well-known to many for her annual sales of pumpkins and mums for at least 25 years. Many who came as children returned to get pumpkins with their own children to continue the tradition. She provided daycare to her grandchildren and many other boys and girls while their parents worked. She was always there with a smile and a helping hand. She was a seamstress, doing alterations for many, doing intricate work on wedding and prom dresses. She sewed often without having a pattern. In her younger years, after her mother's passing, she took over the Custom-Built Shop, making and selling mattresses. After being a homemaker for many years, she worked at I Supply Company, where she thought of everyone as family, especially the Parisi Family. For years, with her dear friend, Sue Simpson, she enjoyed attending the weekly classes at the Springfield Y for Silver Sneakers. When Barbara's daughter, Jill, retired she was talked into joining the class and often saw Barb and Sue exceed all expectations! Barbara had many nieces and nephews she loved dearly including special nieces Carol and Marty Rice, Dottie, Hannah and Lauren Finney and Connie Kendall. Our Mom was a devout Christian, attending Grace United Church of Christ throughout her childhood, raising her children there until the church closed in 1992. She then attended Bowlusville United Methodist Church which eventually merged and became New Beginnings United Methodist Church. Barbara will be joining in Heaven her parents; her husband; grandson Eric Blair; one brother, Roger Kaiser; and sisters, Ruth Dixon, Betty Sokoloff, Janice Steck, Audrey Rice, Allene Smith, Lois Meachum and Phyllis Ricketts; also, her sister-in-law whom she considered a sister, Pauline Garrety; and her in-laws



Charley and Mildred Stevenson whom she loved as her own



parents. Family and friends are invited to gather



on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, from 10-11:30am in the



LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Barbara's life will begin at 11:30. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, West Liberty. Expressions of sympathy may be shared to Barbara's family at www.littletonandrue.com.



