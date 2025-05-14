Stevenson, James D.



James D. "Jim" Stevenson age 68 passed away Sunday May 11, 2025. He was born December 22, 1956 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Dale and Patricia (Wheeler) Stevenson. He owned and operated Fairfield Power Equipment for over 25 years. Jim is survived by three children Michelle (Michael) Ryan, Julie (Vince) Broermann, Shaun (Brittany) Stevenson; four grandchildren Abby, Casey, Lyla, Connor. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and wife Karen Stevenson. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4 Fairfield Friday May 16, 2025 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial Saturday May 17, 2025 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 400 Nilles Rd Fairfield 45014 at 10:00am with Father Larry Tharp, Celebrant. Burial to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.



