Stevenson, Jeffrey



It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Jeffrey E. Stevenson on July 10, 2024. In honor of Jeff's life, funeral services will be held to celebrate his memory. Friends, family, and all who knew Jeff are invited to pay their respects and share their memories Friday, July 19 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 20 at 11:00am at the funeral home. Jeff will be laid to rest in David's Cemetery with a reception immediately following at the Presidential Banquet Center, 4548 Presidential Way, Dayton, OH 45429. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



