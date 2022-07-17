STEWARD, Jerry L.



Age 75, of Springfield, passed away May 24, 2022. Born at home in West Union, Ohio, he was the son of Oscar and Betty (Riley) Steward. He graduated from Springfield North High School in 1966 and was drafted a month later to serve 13 months in VietNam. Jerry worked as a department manager at Ontario for 18 years, then joined the Honda family, working at Belmar Seat and Honda Transmission for 25 years.



He was preceded in death by his parents and step-dad, Ray Borders. He is survived by his brother Mike, half-brothers Larry, Danny and David, half-sisters Shirley and Betty Jo and numerous nieces and nephews.



Per Jerry's request, his body was cremated and there will be no visitation.

