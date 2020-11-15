STEWART, Ann R.



Age 96 lifelong resident of Springfield went to be with the Lord on Wednesday,



November 4, 2020. She was born in Springfield to the late John L. and Helen W. (Evans) Rosensteel on June 6, 1924. In addition to her parents, Ann is preceded in death by her



beloved husband, Frank



Stewart, Jr.; son and daughter-in-law, Dale E. and Clara



(DiSantis) Stewart; and dear friends: Virginia Lockhart and Etta Stearns. Ann leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, J. Douglas Stewart and Yvonne R. Carson-Stewart; grandchildren: Addison R. (Sarah A.)



Stewart, Travis A. (Megan Apple) Stewart, Camiren L. (Marissa) Stewart and McKenzie G. Stewart as well as a great-grandson, Jacob Douglas Stewart. She is also survived by her cousins:



Susan R. Graham, Carolyn Gramling, and Connie Jo Fadden. Ann graduated from Springfield High School, attended Denison University and earned her Bachelor's Degree from Wittenberg University in 1947. She was a member of: Chi Omega Sorority-Delta Gamma Chapter, Chi Omega Alumnae of Springfield, Terra Cella Homeowners Association, Terra Cella Women's Club, Young Woman's Mission, Elderly United, American Association of University and Lagonda Chapter of D.A.R. Ann was also a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Springfield. Ann was laid to rest next to her husband, Frank at Ferncliff Cemetery on Thursday, November 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions be made to Chi Omega or First Baptist Church in Ann's honor. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting



