Stewart, Betty

BETTY J. STEWART, 96, of Springfield, passed away on May 10, 2025. She was born on March 10, 1929, in Jackson County, Ohio to her parents Glendon and Pauline (Fitzpatrick) Spriggs. Betty graduated from Jackson High School in Jackson, Ohio, and later went on to marry the love of her life James S. Stewart. She was a wonderful homemaker and always made caring for her family her biggest priority. In her free time, Betty always enjoyed shopping, and playing cards, especially canasta, and was always known to love traveling out west. Whether it was a national park or just anything in a western state, she loved to explore more of the west side of the United States and made many cherished memories doing so. Betty will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Betty is survived by her children Michael (Anette) Stewart and Suzanne (John) Collins, grandchildren Stewart Collins and Ian (Katie) Collins, and her beloved cat who stayed by side through everything: Sheba. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years James Stewart, her parents, and her sister Pat (Lawrence) Rugh. A graveside service will be held at Ferncliff Cemetery on Saturday June 14th, 2025, at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare League or Cherish Hospice.





