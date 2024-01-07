Stewart, Carole

Stewart (Ashworth), Carole L.



Carole L Stewart, age 87, of Xenia, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Stewart, in 2008. Carole was a loving mother to her daughters, Teresa (Rob) Martin and Colleen (Tom) Reynolds, and an adoring grandmother to her grandchildren: Ann Lairmore, Kathleen (Jeremy) Weber, Laura (Jeremy) Adams, and Tony (Jessica) Thomas, as well as to her nine great-grandchildren. Carole's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff of Crossroads Hospice for their compassion and care for her in her last days. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Condolences can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



