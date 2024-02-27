Stewart, Max



MSG Max Stewart, ARMY (Ret.)



Max was born on December 29, 1953 in Dayton, OH to Londus Stewart and Hazel Baker, who proceed him in death. Graduated from Belmont High School in 1972. Max's career spanned for over 20 years in the US Army. His early career found him as a paratrooper for the 82nd Airborne. Later, he served in the Gulf War as the 1st Sergeant of the 86th Evac Medical Hospital. He earned a Bachelors in Business Administration degree and graduated from a variety of military courses including the Operations and Intelligence NCO Course, First Sergeant Course and the US Army Sergeant's Major Academy. He earned the Expert Field Medical Badge, the Parachutist Badge and the Air Assault Badge. He also received the following awards: Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal (6th award). After the military, he opened up his own business called Hard Shell Powder Coating. Max enjoyed tinkering with Ham Radios, flying, photography, and bee keeping. He also loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife, of 42 years, Netta Stewart, children, Russell (Karla) Stewart, of Lebanon, OH, Stephanie (Jeff) Raker of Clarksville, TN, and Shanna (Eric) Ramat, of Holbrook, AZ, grandchildren, Tyler, Anthony, Kristen, Sage, Caroline, Corbin, Alora, Klarise, Kellan, Aubrey, and Memphis; great- grandchildren, Skyler, Raylan, Camden, and Oliver Max, and siblings, Richard (Vesta) Stewart, of Miamisburg, OH, John (Melissa) Stewart, of Beavercreek, OH, and Deborah (Chuck) Nuttycombe, of Montpelier, Va.



