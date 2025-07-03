Stewart, Robert K. "Bobby"



passed away on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at the age of 53. A proud lifelong resident of Beavercreek, Ohio, Bobby was a beloved father, son, brother, and friend whose generous spirit, quick wit, and deep love for those around him left a lasting impact on everyone he met. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Stewart. Bobby is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Alex and Cheyenne Stewart, Justin and Katelynn Stewart, and their mother, Amy Stewart; his mother, Evesta Overholser Stewart; his sister and brother-in-law, Vicki and Michael Engel; nieces and nephews, Jarett, Brian, and Michelle; and a wide circle of extended family and cherished friends. Bobby graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1990 and went on to earn a degree in Business Management from Sinclair Community College. He later took over his father's commercial restaurant equipment repair company, Stewart's Tri-State, which he proudly grew and renamed STS Repair. Bobby's dedication to his work and the relationships he built through it were a source of pride and purpose in his life. From a young age, Bobby was active in the Boy Scouts of America, where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout-the organization's highest honor. He had a love for adventure and the outdoors, and enjoyed caving, skiing, and high-adventure experiences like Sea Base and Philmont. One of his proudest accomplishments was watching both of his sons follow in his footsteps to become Eagle Scouts as well. Bobby had a deep love for the water. He treasured his time at his lake house in Deerfield on Norris Lake, where he spent countless weekends with family and friends. He was also an Open Water Scuba Diver, always seeking out the next underwater adventure. In May 2024, he fulfilled a lifelong dream by diving in Belize with his sons-an experience he considered one of the most meaningful of his life. Whether he was exploring the ocean in the Cayman Islands or simply relaxing lakeside, Bobby's happiest moments were those shared with loved ones. More than anything, Bobby loved being a dad. He found his greatest joy and fulfillment in raising his sons and cheering them on through every stage of life. His humor, his stories, and his genuine kindness will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, July 7, 2025, at Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel. Friends and family are invited to gather from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM prior to the service to honor Bobby's memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Parkinson's Foundation. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek



