X

STEWART, Roger

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

STEWART, Jr., Roger Leroy

56, Middletown, passed on Sat., May 8, 2021, at home. Visitation Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 12 noon to 1 p.m., at

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown,

followed by services at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor John Ward

officiating. Interment Woodside Cemetery. His complete obituary may be seen at and condolences sent to the family at


www.herr-riggs.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.