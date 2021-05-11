STEWART, Roger

STEWART, Jr., Roger Leroy
56, Middletown, passed on Sat., May 8, 2021, at home. Visitation Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 12 noon to 1 p.m., at
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown,
followed by services at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor John Ward
officiating. Interment Woodside Cemetery. His complete obituary may be seen at and condolences sent to the family at
Funeral Home Information
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH
45044
https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral