Stewart, Sherman

Sherman Lee Stewart, age 78. Sunrise January 12, 1947, and Sunset January 27, 2025. Visitation 12:00 PM and Funeral Service 1:00 PM Monday, March 3, 2025, at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, SPRINGFIELD CHAPEL, 823 S. Yellow Springs St. Interment at Ferncliff Cemetery. wwwthechapelofpeace.com Arrangements entrusted to Marlan J. Gary Funeral Home Springfield Chapel.

