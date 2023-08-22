Sticklen, Fred S.



Sticklen, Fred S., 71 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023. He was born in Springfield on August 31, 1951 the son of Chester and Cecile (Martinez) Sticklen. He worked for Progressive Refrigeration for many years and later for Rittal before retiring. Fred was an avid supporter of the Champion City Kings, a big sports fan and loved his grandkids. Survivors include his wife, Nancy J. (Cousens); son, Matt (Joni) Sticklen; step-son, Robert (Mel) Devine; two grandsons, Jordan Sticklen (Allie) and Aaron Sigler and two great grandsons, Luka Sticklen and Eli Sigler. His funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Earl Rogers officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League or the Champion City Kings.



