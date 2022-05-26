STICKLEN, Margaret "Margie"



Age 75, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022. Margaret was born



July 29, 1946. Margie is



survived by her son, Chris Sticklen; and grandkids, Marisa Sticklen, Keith Sticklen, Mariah Smith, Connor Sticklen, and Kaelynn Rearick; and many friends from her career at Mound. She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac "Lee" and Wilma "Willie" Napier; and daughter, Amy Sticklen. Her family will hold private



services. Margie's final resting place is in Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg.


