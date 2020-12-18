STITZEL, Joan M.



Age 92 of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at her home. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on November 26, 1928, the daughter of Edwin and Cecelia (Wiegand) Stitzel. Joan had worked as the head pediatric nurse for Mercy Hospital,



retiring after 44 years of



service. She was member of



Sacred Heart Church.



Survivors include, two sisters, Mary Sue Lakes, and Angela (Jim) Meinhardt; a brother,



Michael Stitzel, Sr.; numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by five brothers, Leroy, Edwin, Jr., Thomas, James, and Charles Stitzel; two sisters, Carol Conover and Judith Helton.



A Funeralc will be held at 12 noon Tuesday, December 22, 2020, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. with Fr. Larry Tharp officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be form 11:00 am - 12 noon Tuesday in the



funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Haven House.



