Stock, Olivia



STOCK, Olivia M. "Liv" of Centerville passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Stock on August 13, 2009, and her son-in-law Don Zihlman on June 12, 2009 and is survived by her children Linda Zihlman of Chapel Hill, NC, Allen Stock (Patti) of N. Aurora, Illinois, Sharon Cantu (Chris) of Marietta, Georgia, David Stock (Carol) of Upper Arlington, Ohio, Pamela Stock of Centerville, Ohio, Christine Stock (Bryan Strunk) of Dayton, Ohio, grandchildren Dana (Jason), Gina (Sergio), Reneé (Jeremy), Ryan (Katie), Nicholas, Evan, Michelle (Andrew), Nicole, Olivia, Aidan, great grandchildren Annabel, Donald, Mason, Harper, Maxwell, Holden, Lucas and Beckham.



Olivia was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on October 9, 1922. She worked in a tailor shop and met her future father-in-law who told her about his son, Will, who was serving with the U.S. Marines. She started writing to him and they corresponded for two years. When Will came home from the war, they finally met, got engaged and married on July 5, 1947. She was devoted to her husband and family, always putting everyone's needs before her own and never complaining. She was the best mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law who always welcomed everyone to her home to visit and EAT! She was the best cook and made everyone's favorites. Her family will always remember her wonderful sense of humor and always "telling it like it is".



Olivia recently enjoyed a grand celebration of her 100th birthday with her children, their families, and a host of friends. She was a long-time member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. She was a talented seamstress and volunteered her time and talents to St. Francis for many years for their Christmas boutiques.



Our family would like to extend a special thank you to Day City Hospice nurses and caregivers, especially Tracey, Barb and Jeanie and to her very special caregivers and friends, Pam Hamms and Sandy Goodwin.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, Ohio 45459. Reverend Gene Contadino Presiding. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 am-12:30 pm at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church or Day City Hospice in Olivia Stock's memory. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

