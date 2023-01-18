STOCKSLAGER, Dane



Age 89 of New Lebanon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mary Stockslager, brother, Ray Stockslager, father and mother-in-law, Cliff and Zenna Bowser, son, Greg Stockslager, and nephew, Scott Stockslager. Survived by his wife of 70 years, Marlene Bowser Stockslager, his daughters, Debbie Stockslager and Julie Reindel (Jerry Meyer) both of New Lebanon. Grandchildren, Kristi Stockslager, Katie Heath (Jason Simpson), Tiffani (Phil) Wade and Kyle (Holly) Reindel. Great grandchildren, Andrew (Hannah Howard) and Connor Wade, Brayden, Isaac and Nate Heath and Emma and Crew Reindel. Daughter-in-law, Kay Stockslager and her children, Nick and Rachel Moore and their families. Sister-in-law, Joyce Stockslager and her family along with several cousins and many friends.



Dane was a lifelong member of Trinity Church in New Lebanon where he served on the church council and sang in the church choir. He along with Marlene enjoyed being youth group leaders for several years. He farmed for over 30 years, drove a school bus for Dixie Schools for 20 years and enjoyed over 35 years of retirement. Dane and Marlene enjoyed camping out west with their children in their younger years. In retirement, they spent several months each winter in Tucson, Texas, Florida and in later years, Pigeon Forge, TN. They also looked forward to the many yearly getaways they had with their children and grandchildren. Dane had a genuine interest in renovating homes and also built several. He's well known for his singing ability and sang in many weddings thru out the years. Marlene was the love of his life since high school and his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren came in at a close second. Dane would always say, "Sunday nights are best when all the kids come home". Dane was a confidant, advisor and "handyman" for his family. He was a gentle soul who was loved and respected by those who knew him.



The family would like to thank his caretakers for the excellent care given to Dane as well as during the last few months, Hospice of Dayton. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm on Thursday, January 19th at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Funeral service will be Friday at 1:00pm with visitation one hour prior to the service at Trinity Church of New Lebanon, 1830 W. Main St., New Lebanon, Ohio 45345. Nephew Duke Stockslager officiating. Interment will follow the service at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Church or Hospice of Dayton. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.

