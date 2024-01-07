Stockum, Eleanore

Stockum (Krage), Eleanore Rose "Ellie"



Eleanore Krage Stockum died, age 94, on December 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. Eleanore Rose Krage was born in Houston, Minnesota on March 14, 1929 and was the sixth of eight children from parents Sophie Kowalewski and William Krage of Houston, Minnesota. Eleanore graduated from Houston High School in 1946, the College of St. Theresa in 1950 with a BA in English, and Marquette University in 1953 with an MA in English. She was a high school teacher in MN, an editorial assistant for the Catholic Renascence Society at Marquette and copy editor later for the U.S. Savings and Loan League in Chicago. In 1954 she travelled to Germany where she was chief of administration, Comptroller Section, with the U.S. Army in Nuremberg. There she met and married Ernest John (Jack) Stockum and returned to the U.S. in 1958 and lived in Dayton, Ohio. She became a professor of English at the University of Dayton where she began teaching in 1958 and retired in 1993. She co-authored Getting Started: A Preface to Writing in 1971, published by W.W. Norton. She enjoyed reading, traveling, history and the arts. She championed many causes including child welfare, animal welfare, civil rights, women's rights, historic preservation and environmental protection. She is survived by her sister Janny Krage Harris, two of her three children, Cynthia Cox and William Stockum (Steve Stockum deceased 2019), five grandchildren: Alex Stockum, Sophie Stockum, Sarah Stockum, Katie Stockum and Eleanor Cox, and approx. 44 nieces and nephews. Her funeral service will be held at St. Stanislau's Basilica in Winona, Minnesota at 11 a.m. on January 9th, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the following charities: Doctors Without Borders, World Wildlife Fund, or the Greater Dayton Humane Society.



