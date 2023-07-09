Stolfo, John Frank



John Frank Stolfo, also known as "the Doughboy," passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 4th at the age of 64. He was a kind man who deeply cherished life, family, and friends. John was passionate about the outdoors, sports, cooking, the Browns, his cars, and he dedicated his life working alongside his family at Rinaldo's Bake Shoppe. He was a member of the Retail Bakers Association, Ohio Bakers Association, and long-term member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Dayton. Despite winning his battle with cancer, he struggled with the long-term effects of treatment, particularly on his heart. He faced his health challenges with unwavering optimism and a selfless perspective. Despite being sick for over 40 years, only those closest to him were aware of the severity of his condition. John will be remembered for his resilience, grace, and love for those around him. John is preceded in death by his in-laws Leslie and Wilma Lambert. He is survived by his loving wife and son, Sue and Casey, his parents Anna and Rinaldo Stolfo, his uncle Dan Rossetti, his sisters, Nancy (Orazio) Stolfo-Corti, Linda (Nick) Pallas, Sherry Stolfo, and his sister in law Lynne (John) Dorn, nieces and nephews Kimberly (Dustin), Jamie (Emma), Benji, Dorian, Wrenn, Nicholas, Jalen, Jim (Audra), and Janae (Michael), great nieces and nephews Wyatt, Riley, Rianna, Lincoln, Bryn, Kaya, Graden & Gavin, his dogs Beefy and Oreo, cousins, friends and patrons of Rinaldo's Bake Shoppe. The family will be receiving friends and family from 4:00  7:00 pm on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH). A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 am on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 Wenger Rd, Englewood, OH). He will be laid to rest at Polk Grove Cemetery in Butler Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in John's memory to the American Heart Association (1313 W Dorothy Ln, Dayton, OH 45409). To send a special message to the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



