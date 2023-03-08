Stolfo, Onorina



Stolfo, Onorina Maria peacefully left this earth on March 5, 2023 in Gallarate, Varese Italy. She was surrounded by loved ones at her home when she flew away to join the angels. Onorina was born in Busto Arsizio, Varese Italy on November 3, 1947. She was preceded in death by her father Umberto Stolfo (1986) and her mother Maria Stolfo (2013).



She is survived by her children - Barbara Milani (Gabrielle Illarieti) and David Milani (Alessia Pinolini) all from Gallarate Varese Italy; her grandchildren - EvaMaria Illarieti and Violet Illarieti also from Gallarate Varese Italy; her brother - Domenico Stolfo (Pat Stolfo) and her sister - Nadia Stolfo (Mark Speranza) all from Dayton, Ohio; nieces and nephews - Domenico Umberto Stolfo, Sonja Stolfo Fox (Chris), Bianca Speranza-Hess (Nicholas), Umberto Stolfo Speranza (Hannah); great nieces and nephews - Domenico Antonio Stolfo, Giannino "Gino" Fox, Santino "Sonny" Fox, Maria Joan Hess, Landon Nicholas Hess, Grace Hope Hess, Teodoro Umberto Speranza.



Onorina immigrated to the United States from Italy in 1955 with her parents Umberto and Maria, brother Domenico Stolfo, aunt Teresa Stolfo. They eventually settled in Dayton, Ohio. Onorina attended Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception School. She attended Carroll High School and was a part of the first graduating class in 1965. Onorina graduated from the University of Dayton in 1969.



In 1970, Onorina married Ernesto Milani and moved back to Italy with him to start a family and to begin her 40-year career as a professor of English.



Onorina touched the hearts and enlightened the minds of everyone who had the good fortune of meeting her. She is greatly missed by family, friends former students and colleagues.



Onorina had a mass of Christian Burial at the Basilica Santa Maria Assunta in Gallarete, Varese Italy on March 7, 2023.



Condolences can be sent to gianninno@aol.com or



nastolfo@gmail.com

