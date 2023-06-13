Stoll, Velma Delores



Velma Delores Stoll, age 93, of Monroe, Ohio passed away peacefully at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant in Monroe on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Born in Middletown, Ohio on June 13, 1929, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert A. Sutton (1958), her second husband, Gerhard H. Stoll (2003), her parents, Ida Mae Ewen (1997) and Ross M. Ewen (1989) as well as her siblings, Ross C. Ewen (1971), Della F. Walgamot (2014), Thomas E. Ewen (2009), and Walter L. Ewen (2006). She is survived by her four sons, Robert H. Sutton, Craig A. Stoll (Carolyn), Michael W. Stoll (Rhonda), Matthew W. Stoll, her five grandchildren, Abigail Sutton, Thomas Sutton, Hannah Stoll, Michael Stoll, and Sean Stoll, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A visitation will be held at noon on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home in Middletown, Ohio with funeral service to follow at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Hospice of Cincinnati. The family is grateful to both Hospice of Cincinnati and the staff of Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant for the care and support they provided in Delores' final days. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences.

