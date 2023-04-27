Stolle, Mark Douglas "Doug"



Stolle, Mark Douglas (Doug), age 61, of Kettering, passed away unexpectedly of cardiac arrest on Friday, April 21, 2023. Doug was a graduate of Oakwood High School Class of 1979. He attended Clemson University, The University of Dayton and graduated from The Ohio State University, Fisher College of Business with degrees in Accounting and Finance. Doug worked for many years alongside his father and uncles in the family business, Yoder Die Casting Corp. He worked there as an accountant and in later years as Vice President of Human Resources. In retirement Doug pursued his passions for sports including golf, the Cincinnati Bengals, Ohio State football, horse racing and the University of Dayton basketball. Doug won many golf tournaments over the years. Winning the 2006 Club Championship at Dayton Country Club was a highlight, but he was most proud of winning with playing partners at his side. He said it was much more fun to win with your friends, brother, or wife. He loved the strategy involved in golf tournaments and looked forward to the year-end Ryder Cup event at Dayton Country Club. Doug loved fishing especially trout fishing in the "Holy Water" of the AuSable River, near Grayling, MI, snook fishing in the 10,000 Islands off Marco Island, FL, and bass fishing at the family farm in Waynesville, OH. Doug's largest fishing regret was never having landed the elusive bonefish in the Florida Keys. Doug loved dogs, beginning with his childhood pet, Regal the Beagle, followed by his four golden retrievers - Walter, Winnie, Betty and Ralphie. Doug is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Cindy, mother Judy Stolle, father David Lester Stolle and brother David Michael Stolle. Family will greet friends from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, April 28 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. Funeral services will also be held at the Routsong Funeral Home at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 29. Pastor and cousin Craig Fourman will be officiating. Burial will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH 45409. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.

