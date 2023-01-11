STONE, Josephine M.

STONE (Gauldin), Josephine M.

Age 104, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Read full obit at www.arnoldfuneralhome.com. Calling hours are Friday, January 13th, 10 AM  12 noon at Arnold Shriver Funeral Home, 4817 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton. The Funeral services begin at 12 noon.