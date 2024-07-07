Storer, Nora L.



Nora LaViana Storer passed away peacefully July 02, 2024 at her home in Huber Heights, Ohio at the age of 93. Nora was born to Harrison Franklin and Anna Mae Heffner on January 12, 1931 in Bethel Township, Phoneton, Ohio. Nora graduated from Bethel High School in 1949 as valedictorian of her class. She worked for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a secretary for many years, until leaving to start her family in 1958. Nora is preceded in death by her late husband of 67 years, Russell (Russ, March 26, 2024), who she worked side by side with running their Storer Radio, TV and Sound Service. They are now happily together in Heaven. She is survived by her children: Judy, Rick, Candie, and Bruce (Mary); grandsons: Jeremy and James (Juliana); great-grandsons: Nathan, Preston, and Tristan; and great-granddaughter: Addison; like a daughter, Debbie (Jack) Wheeler; several nieces and nephews; as well as numerous other family members and friends. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024 from 4pm to 7pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio 45424. Funeral service will begin at the funeral home at 7pm with Pastor Dean Garrett officiating. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2024 at 11am at New Carlisle Cemetery. To share a memory of Nora or to leave a special message for her family please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



