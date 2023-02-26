STOUT, Janet Elizabeth



Janet Elizabeth Stout, age 88, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023. Janet was born January 10, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, to parents Frederick and Charlotte (Glueckert) Kinstle, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were husband Alan Stout; sister Margaret (Kinstle) Knapper; brothers Fred Kinstle and Melvin Kinstle; brother-in-law Ralph Trame; niece Erica (Stout) Duda; and nephew Jeffrey Hardaway.



Janet leaves to cherish her memory daughter Laura England; son Michael (Daphene) Stout; sisters Joan Trame and Judith Stahl; grandsons Lucas England, Hunter England, and Nichlaus (Brenna) Stout; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Janet called many places home over the years as she managed frequent relocations for her military family. She established homesteads in Germany, Florida, North Carolina, Utah, California, Hawaii, and three different Ohio communities. She made close friends at every stop, military and local, while encouraging her children to study and participate in the regional cultures. Her positive influence will live on—in her children and in the many people she befriended and helped, literally throughout the world.



There will be a visitation at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME, 3970 Dayton – Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral services for Janet will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, March 2, at the funeral home with Pastor Dan Borgelt presiding. Burial will follow in Beaver Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Janet's name to the Kirkmont Presbyterian Church, 3377 Shakertown Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45434.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Stout family.

