Stoutenborough, David D.



Stoutenborough, David D., age 86 of Germantown, OH passed away unexpectedly on March 26, 2024 at Hospice House, Sebring, FL after a brief illness. David was born July 9, 1937 in Middletown, Ohio to the late Homer and Marie (Wiekle) Stoutenborough. David is a 1955 graduate of Middletown High School and a 1959 graduate of Miami University with a BS in Business. David was a 60 year member of the Masonic Temple Lodge of Middletown, member of Farmersville United Church of Christ, Christian Enterprise church where he was baptized on December 3, 2023, and attended Christian Fellowship in Frostproof, Florida. He was a lifetime member of Middletown Sportsman Club, member of Germantown, Farmersville and Madison Township Historical Society, a charter member of Germantown Senior Center, he was involved in Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts Troop 127. David retired from AK Steel, now Cleveland Cliffs, in 1994. He has been a farmer since 1977. David served as a member of the Valley View Board of Education (1988-1992). David loved his family, farming, dancing and the Cincinnati Reds. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by wife Phyllis (Friend) Stoutenborough 47 years, his brother Melvin (Carol) Stoutenborough, daughter in law, Lynne (Kieser) Stoutenborough. David Is survived by his 3 sons; Douglas (Deanna), Darin (Jessica) and Devin (Laura), 5 grandchildren Gage, Dylan, Landon, Nathan, and McKayla, as well as numerous extended family, church family and friends that will miss him tremendously. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 from 4-7PM at the Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown, OH. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 11:00am, burial immediately following at Twin Valley Cemetery. If desired, donations can be made to the Farmersville Fire Department in memory of David Stoutenborough. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com



