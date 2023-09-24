Stover, Ruth

Stover (Jacobs), Ruth Marie



Ruth Marie (Jacobs) Stover, age 75 of Union, passed away on Friday, September 22, 2023. She had worked for Dolly Toys for many years and also for the Atlas Company. Marie enjoyed cross stitching, quilting, reading, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Tina (William) Spurlock, son and daughter-in-law: Scott (Christy) Thomas, stepson: Bobby Stover, 11 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, brother-in-law: David Stover, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Willis L. Stover, parents: Theodore and Mabel (Temple) Jacobs, sister and brother-in-law: Becki & Mike Malone and brothers and sisters-in-law: Bobby & Lucille Jacobs, T.R. & Becky Jacobs and Sydney & Tanya Jacobs. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 29, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To view the service for Marie and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



