Stoyanoff, Peter, 65 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 29, 1958 the son of Trajan and Olga (Seculoff) Stoyanoff. Peter worked for Concrete Sealants in Huber Heights for 36 years. Survivors include his daughter, Natalie Stoyanoff; grandson, Zayden Harding; sister, Jean Gwaltney; two brothers-in-law, David (Lori) Morrow and Mark Morrow and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Paula in 2016. His funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be one hour prior, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery.

