STRACK, Vivian



Age 81 passed away Wednesday August 14, 2024. She was born November 19, 1942 in Manchester, KY to the late Oscar and Pearl (Lunsford) Reid. Vivian is survived by her son Spencer (Julie) Strack; two grandsons Justin Strack, Shaun Strack; brother Glenn (Eilene) Reid; sister Allene Allen and was also survived by many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Roy Strack in 2020. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Tuesday August 20, 2024 from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00pm with Mr. Greg Flick officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



