STRALEY, Edwin D.



Edwin D. Straley, age 88, of Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at The Enclave of Springboro. Edwin was born in Springfield, OH, on January 7, 1935. He was raised by his mother, Ruth Gist and his adopted father, Gerald Straley. While Gerald was not his biological father, he considered Gerald his real father as did the whole family. Edwin grew up on a farm, had a tough childhood and went on to have a successful career, a loving family and was generous and kind to everyone he met. Edwin was employed with the Beneficial Financial Services as a District Supervisor for 35 years retiring in 1987. He was an avid golfer, spent as much time as able with his good friends and was dedicated to his church. He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 63 years, Shirley Straley and his granddaughter, Kimberly Darner, son-in-law, Robert Stofer Jr. He is survived by his three children, Cindy Bulpin, Brenda Stofer, Mark Straley (Jan); his five grandchildren, Amanda Hess, Brittany Simon, Robert Stofer III, Allison Straley, Matthew Straley; his seven great-grandchildren, MacKenzie Darner, Brody Simon, Sydney Simon, Bradley Hess, Spencer Hess, Massi Stofer and Emiliano Stofer. Funeral Services are 12pm, Friday, February 24, 2023, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E 2nd St., Franklin, OH. with Pastor Nancy Dumford officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Jeffersonville, OH. Visitation will be Friday from 10am to 12pm at the funeral home.

