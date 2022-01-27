Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

STREHLE, Dean

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

STREHLE, Dean E.

Dean E. Strehle, a happy-go-lucky and caring man of 66, passed away on Tuesday, January 11th, 2022. He was born on November 28th, 1955, to David and Dolores (Rushford) Strehle. To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during his visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Friday, January 28th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery. Please wear your favorite Cincinnati Bengals or Kansas City Chiefs gear to the visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American

Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html) or the American Diabetes Association (https://www.diabetes.org/?form=Donate&utm_content=web-vanity). For more information, or to write a condolence, send flowers, plant a memorial tree, and share a story about Dean please visit www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conner & Koch Funeral Home

92 W. Franklin Street

Bellbrook, OH

45305

https://www.connerandkoch.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
COMB, Russell
2
Ciarrocchi, Gina
3
CLICK, Judy
4
Shepherd, Everlena
5
BANKS, Judith
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top