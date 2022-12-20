STRIEBEL, John A. "Jack"



Age 92, of Washington Township, OH, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, just four days short of his 93rd birthday. Jack was born to wonderful parents Arthur and Margarite (Padburg) Striebel in Saint Louis, Missouri, on December 22, 1929. He attended Loyola Academy, Loyola University, and Loyola School of Dental Surgery. He was always very thankful for his Jesuit Education. In 1953, within three days, Jack graduated from The Loyola School of Dental Surgery, entered the United States Air Force, and married Vivian, the love of his life. In 1955, with the rank of Captain, Jack was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force, moved his family to Dayton, Ohio, and began his dental practice as a member of The Dayton Dental Society. During his time in practice Jack served on The Council Ethics Committee, started The Peer Review in The State of Ohio, and originated The Sinclair Community College School of Dental Hygiene. Upon retirement from his dental practice in 1998, Jack volunteered at The Good Neighbor House, enjoyed time with His family, many rounds of golf, tennis, and travel with Vivian, family, and friends. As was said in our Father's words, "My Catholic faith was a wonderful gift, thanks to my loving wife Vivian, we were blessed with six (6) healthy and wonderful children, Paul (Beth), Susan (Walter), David (Beth), Mark (Julie), John (Kim), Jim, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. I am so grateful to have had my wife, family, profession and patients. I hope to see you all in the next life". He also highly endorsed both The Saint Charles Borromeo Elementary School, and The Archbishop Alter High School where all of his children attended, and received excellent educations. Jack is preceded in death by his parents; wife of (69) years, Vivian Marie (Kunka) Striebel; son-in-law, Walter Mauck; parents-in-law, Henry and Lillian Kunka; brothers, Richard and Jim Striebel; brother-In-law, Hank Kunka; nephew, Randy Parks; and brother and sisters-in-law Joseph and Lillian (Kunka) Parks. It was a true gift to have had the time. A special thanks to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the wonderful care, services, and support provided to the family. In addition, the family would like to recognize Jack's son Mark (physician), Harriett (next door neighbor), and Jovet Sikora (care giver) for their help during this time. A visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, OH 45429. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, St. Vincent de Paul, Alter High School, or St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Parish.

